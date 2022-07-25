Droupadi Murmu: My election is proof that poor in India can dream and fulfill those dreams

President Droupadi Murmu said that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Parliament's Central Hall in Delhi.

Addressing the House after taking oath as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu said, "My election to the post is not only my own achievement, but that of every poor of the country. My election is a reflection of confidence of the confidence of crores of Indians."

President Murmu is the first tribal and second woman to hold the India's highest constitutional post. The oath of office was administered to her by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

President Droupadi Murmu succeeds Ram Nath Kovind.

Key takeaways from President Droupadi Murmu's speech at her oath taking ceremony:

- My election is proof that poor in the country can have dreams and also fulfil them

- Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection

- My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women

- My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams: President Droupadi Murmu

- I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India

- Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you

- Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility

- India is ready with new thinking as it celebrates 'Amrit Kaal', the 75th anniversary of its Independence

- In 75 years as parliamentary democracy, India has carried forward resolve of progress through participation and consensus

- We are building 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' by embracing many languages, religions, food habits and customs

- I want all sisters and daughters to be empowered more as they continue to increase their contribution in every field

- With the spirit of welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full loyalty and dedication

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu receives a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also present with her. pic.twitter.com/2qtKnK0pKC — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

- I want to say to the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully

- The way India has shown strength in facing the global crisis of Coronavirus epidemic has enhanced India's reputation in the entire world

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu reiterates her resolve of working towards uplift of marginalised for inclusive and rapid growth in country.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as in the President of India in presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.