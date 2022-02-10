Drone footage of Kerala trekker’s rescue earns praise; watch viral video here

The video clip was shared by Sooraj P Nath, a photographer and drone service operator who joined the operation to guide the rescue squad in their efforts

Video footage of security personnel rescuing a 23-year-old man, who had trapped on a hill in Kerala for over 40 hours, went viral recently. A joint team of Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued Cherattil Babu, a newspaper vendor from a deep crevice in a hill near Malampuzha, on 9 February.

The drone footage of the rescue operation shows a security personnel reaching Babu and giving him a water bottle. The rescuer can also be seen tapping Babu's head in reassurance. After he was rescued, Cherattil Babu thanked all security personnel for saving his life.

The video clip was shared by Sooraj P Nath, a photographer and drone service operator. He joined the operation to guide the rescue squad in their efforts. Nath shared the clip on his Instagram handle.

The clip has been liked over one lakh times till date. Several users have praised the rescue efforts of the Indian Army and NDRF personnel. Babu, along with two friends, had decided to climb the 1,000-feet-high Cherad Hill near Malampuzha on 7 February. While they were trekking, he suddenly slipped and found himself trapped inside a crevice on the cliff. His friends tried to rescue him and when that failed, they went to inform the authorities. As per reports, Babu's family was unaware of the fact that he had gone trekking. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised everyone involved in the rescue efforts and promised that the man would be looked after until his health completely recovers. “Thanks to the soldiers who led the rescue operation and everyone who provided timely support,” tweeted Chief Minister's Office, Kerala.

Worries have been put to rest as the young man trapped in the Cherad hill in #Malampuzha has been rescued. The treatment & care needed to regain his health will be provided now. Thanks to the soldiers who led the rescue operation and everyone who provided timely support. pic.twitter.com/yLaR6Si4AU — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) February 9, 2022

After the team reached Babu, it tried various methods to get him out of the gorge, including throwing a rope from a helicopter so that he could catch it and climb up. After the failure of these efforts, two men rappelled down to reach Babu and later pulled him and carried him to safety, as per a report in NDTV.

