Driver’s son from Uttarakhand's Haldwani bags top rank in CDS exam

Himanshu Pandey, an engineering graduate from Uttarakhand's Haldwani, whose father works as a driver, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination 2021. The results for the same was announced on 3 June 2022.

Pandey is at the top rank to be selected for the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

According to a report in TOI, "Himansu Pandey’s father Kamal Pandey works as a driver in the private sector and mother Deepika Pandey is a homemaker. He secured 95 per cent marks in class 12 at ABM School, Haldwani and did his BTech from Dwarahat Engineering College. This was Pandey’s third attempt at CDS. He started preparing for the exam in 2017 and had cleared it twice before, but failed to clear the medical test due to some dental issues. This time though, he cleared both the CDS and Services Selection Board (SSB), clinching the 24th rank at IMA and 13th rank at Indian Navy Academy."

"I was ecstatic after seeing the results. It was a collaborative effort and I would like to thank everyone who supported me. I want to tell everyone to believe in their dreams and work hard towards them. Even in the worst-case scenario, a person gains valuable lessons,” Pandey said in a video message after the results were released," added the report in TOI.

Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh congratulated Pandey on his achievement:

It is a Matter of great Pride for #Devbhoomi #Uttarakhand that Himanshu Pandey from #Haldwani has secured the All India Rank One in the merit list. Your success will defintely inspire the upcoming generation.#JaiHind — LT GENERAL GURMIT SINGH (Retd) (@LtGenGurmit) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Vinay Punetha from Pithoragarh has also secured 10th rank in the CDS Examination. His father runs a shop in Pithoragarh.

With input from agencies

