Driver’s gas connection, bodyguard’s dental treatment, PM Modi’s daily agenda extends beyond affairs of State and world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two decades of his public life has not just risen through the ranks by the sheer dint of his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the people of India, he has stayed true to his roots. A true world leader, PM Modi has set an example that power need not necessarily corrupt.

A true man of the people, of the last person on the ladder, PM Modi has upheld the values of equality, respect and dignity for all.

For instance, Hasmukh Parmar, who worked as his driver at one point of time, recollects one such incident where PM Modi’s compassionate side rendered him speechless. It so happened that Parmar used to live in a rented apartment in Dariyapur in Ahmedabad in the 90s and once Modi had come to visit.

It took Parmar an inordinately long time to make tea, which made Modi realise that his driver did not have a gas connection. He immediately called up the party office and ensured that Parmar got a gas connection from BJP patriarch LK Advani’s MP quota. During those times a gas connection was not easily available.

In yet another instance, Dr Girish Parmar, who is with the Government Dental College Hospital in Ahmedabad, reminisced an interesting incident that made him stand in awe of the leader. PM Modi, back then as the chief minister of Gujarat, had come for his treatment and noticed that one of his security personnel was struggling with a toothache. He immediately instructed the doctors to attend to his security personnel first and made certain that he was provided with the best care. The security guard got treated in the same bay as chief minister Modi.

If the last two were stories about the care and concern that PM Modi has always had for his fellow beings, the next two stories show how he has accorded the dignity of labour to every person and has always had the highest regard for the public office that he has held.

K Srinivas, a Gujarat bureaucrat, reminisces the time when two new buildings of the Gujarat Secretariat ‘Swarnim Sankul’ were to be inaugurated. When the question arose as to who will be the right person to inaugurate the building, Modi asked Srinivas to identify the oldest peon working in the building.

Following the chief minister’s instructions, they identified an old gentleman who had served the longest and he was given the honour of cutting the ribbon.

Now figure this: Deepak Kumar was PM Modi’s personal aide in the BJP Rohtak office during his days as the in-charge (prabhari) of Haryana in the 90s. After assuming the office of the prime minister, once Modi was visiting Haryana during a rally, and he not only made it a point to recall Deepak, but also called him on the stage and gave him a tight hug.

The prime minister even introduced Deepak to the three governors present. Deepak fondly and with a sense of pride recalls, “Everyone around me wanted to know who Deepak was because Modiji kept asking about me.”

PM Modi has time and again reminded everyone that leaders who hold public offices have their first and foremost responsibility to the people who have elected them.

When Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister of India and had to shift base to Delhi, he made the decision to not take a single penny of his savings from the chief minister’s salary with him. Instead, he donated that money for the education of the children of ordinary staff such as peons, janitors etc at his office.

He staunchly believes that money that a public servant makes belongs to the public and it has to be used for the greater good.

In an age of ostentation, PM Modi through his silent deeds has shown that one’s life should serve as an inspiration. Equality should not remain a mere pipedream.

