Drinking alcohol in middle of Uttarakhand road lands influencer Bobby Kataria in legal soup, case registered in Dehradun

In a viral video, social media influencer Bobby Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. The lyrics of the music which was playing in the background says, 'Roads apne baap ki'

New Delhi: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria has landed himself in another trouble and has now been booked by Dehradun's Cantt Police Station for allegedly consuming liquor in the middle of a road in Uttarakhand.

To increase his fan following and to give more content to his existing viewers, Kataria placed a chair and sat on the middle of the road and started filling his glass with liquor. The video of his act was captured by his friends and a few onlookers.

The video soon became viral and came into the notice of Uttarakhand police who registered case under section 342/336/290/510 IPC and 67 IT Act.

सोशल मीडिया पर बॉबी कटारिया नामक युवक द्वारा सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर खुले में शराब पीने संबंधी वायरल वीडियो का श्री Ashok Kumar IPS, DGP Sir द्वारा संज्ञान लेने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने बॉबी कटारिया के विरुद्ध 290/510/336/342 IPC व 67 IT Act के अंतर्गत मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। pic.twitter.com/DJ4xOadw6q — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) August 11, 2022

An investigation was initiated by Uttarakhand's director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar after the video of the Instagram influencer consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road went viral.

In the video, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. The lyrics of the music which was playing in the background says, "Roads apne baap ki".

It is not just this video, Kataria, hailing from Gurugram, has been in the news recently for multiple reasons. A bodybuilder and a lifestyle blogger, he enjoys over 6 lakh followers on Instagram and is also very popular on other social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Most of his contents on social media centres around his "lavish" lifestyle, flexing his bulging muscles, and sharing fitness tips. He also often is seen discussing social issues.

Another video of Kataria has landed him in more trouble. Shot when he reportedly was travelling from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on 23 January this year, in which he lit a cigarette while lying down on one of the middle rows of the plane.

For the unversed, passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane and smoking also is prohibited inside the aircraft.

As per the rules of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the authority to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain or a specific period of time if he or she violates any rules.

When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour.”

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time.

According to news agency ANI, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that none of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on 24 January, 2022 through social media posts.

With inputs from agencies

