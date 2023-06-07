Dressed as lawyers, assailants kill Mukhtar Ansari's dreaded shooter 'Jeeva' inside Lucknow court

In a bizarre incident that occurred in broad daylight on the premises of the Qaisarbagh Sessions Court in UP’s capital Lucknow, Sanjeev Maheshwari aka ‘Jeeva’, a close associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead.

According to reports, ‘Jeeva’ was brought to the POCSO court for a hearing related to a sub-judice matter when unidentified assailants, disguised as lawyers, opened fire at him.

In a redux of sorts, Atiq Ahmed and his brother had been killed by assailants posing as journalists.

During the attack, a police officer also suffered gunshot wound to his leg. While ‘Jeeva’ succumbed on the spot, the injured officer was immediately rushed for emergency medical treatment.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot outside the Lucknow Civil Court. Further details awaited (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/rIWyxtLuC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023

‘Jeeva’ was closely associated with Mukhtar Ansari and was a co-accused in two high-profile murder cases. On Monday, Ansari himself was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 32-year-old Awadesh Rai murder case. Rai was a Congress MLA when he was gunned down in Varanasi.

Previous cases involving ‘Jeeva’ include the murder of Krishnananda Rai, a BJP MLA from the Mohammadabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur. Along with six others, Rai was attacked by a group of assailants armed with AK-47 assault rifles. Over 400 bullet shells were found at the crime scene, with 21 bullets retrieved from Rai’s body.

The incident took place on November 29, 2005, when Rai’s convoy was ambushed at a narrow bridge in the Ussarchati locality of Bhawarkol area in Ghazipur.

Another case linked to Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ is the Brahm Dutt Dwivedi murder case from 1997. Dwivedi, an MLA of the BJP at the time, was killed. Dutt was famous for having protected former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati from Samajwadi Party members during the infamous Guest House incident.

