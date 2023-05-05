DRDO scientist arrested for providing secret info to Pakistani agents
An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act with the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on.
A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent.
The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said.
It was a case of honeytrap, he added. The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.
“The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the official secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country,” an ATS release said.
An offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.
