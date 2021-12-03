Apart from being involved in politics, Dr Rajendra Prasad was also a freedom fighter, teacher and lawyer. He was known to be an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi

The birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of independent India, is being marked and observed today, 3 December. This year marks his 136th birth anniversary.

Apart from being involved in politics, the brilliant scholar was also a freedom fighter, teacher and lawyer. Prasad was known to be an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

Here are some facts about the first president of the country:

Dr Rajendra Prasadwas the president of the country from 1950 to 1962. He remains the longest serving president of the country till date.

Prasad was taught by a Maulavi (Muslim scholar) in his childhood, because his father wanted wanted him to learn Persian

In June 1896, the great leader got married to Rajavanshi Devi when he was just 12 years old.

Prasad was an English professor at a college in Bihar, but later left to pursue a degree in law in Kolkata. He also completed his doctorate in law from Allahabad During his graduate studies, he also taught at a college in Kolkata.

He became a member of the High Court of Bihar and Odisha in the year 1916.

Prasad felt greatly for the needy and unfortunate. In 1914, he volunteered when Bengal and Bihar were experiencing massive floods.

He distributed aid to the victims of Bihar earthquake in 1934. In 1917, Mahatma Gandhi appointed Prasad to help in a campaign held for improving the condition for peasants that were being exploited in Bihar by the British indigo planters.

In 1920, he left his law practice and joined the Non-Cooperation movement

After independence, Prasad drafted the first constitution and led the Constituent Assembly of free India. He played a key role in shaping the country after independence.

In 1962, he was accorded with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Prasad retired the same year from public life due to his deteriorating health.

The great leader died on 28 February 1963 at the age of 78 years.

