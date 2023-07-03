Down, but not out? Sharad Pawar claims Ajit's MLA's in touch with him

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion has his blessings. Further he stated that several leaders from Ajit Pawar camp are in touch with him.

“Many from there (Ajit Pawar) camp called me and said that their ideology is not different from that of NCP and they will take a final call in the next few days,” Sharad Pawar said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, says "Many from there (Ajit Pawar) camp called me and said that their ideology is not different from that of NCP and they will take a final call in the next few days" pic.twitter.com/AnjbSxesC3 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

While addressing a press conference in Satara, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar’s rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, “It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this.”

“I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done,” Sharad Pawar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

