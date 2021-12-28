Double engine govt working with double speed for development of UP, says PM Modi

Modi said that the previous government in Uttar Pradesh did not work towards the development of the region and wasted so many years

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the "double engine" government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the prime minister said, "Today is Tuesday and with the blessings of Hanuman Ji, another golden chapter is being added to the development of UP. Today Kanpur has got metro connectivity and connected to Bina Refinery."

"Today, Kanpur has finally got its own metro service. I travelled via the metro and it was truly a memorable experience for me. I congratulate the people of Kanpur on achieving this feat," said Modi.

He further said that the previous government in Uttar Pradesh did not work towards the development of the region and wasted so many years. But now, we are not wasting a single minute and will take the State to great heights.

"The double engine government that is running in Uttar Pradesh today is trying to make up for the loss of time in the past. We are working at double speed," said Modi.

The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on 15 November 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on 10 November 2021, in less than two years.

Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Modi will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year.

