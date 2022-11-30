'Dosti hamari gehri hai': Maldives foreign minister praises friendship with India; Watch

Male: Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted a video on Tuesday where he can be seen thanking India for financial assistance by sharing a few words in Hindi to describe the bond between the two countries. Abdulla Shahid said the friendship between India and Maldives is strong, deep and historic.

“Dosti hamari acchi hai isliye rang layi hai, dosti humari gehri hai isliye sabko bhati hai. Dosti samay ki tarah chalti bhi jati hai,” he said in Hindi.

Our friendship is strong – that is why it has borne fruit. Our friendship is deep – that is why it is appreciated by everyone. Friendship goes on like time, and if friendship is like us then it makes history! pic.twitter.com/uTXnuhrD4u — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) November 29, 2022

India has provided financial assistance of USD 100 million to the Maldives government amid the economic challenges faced by the country.

Abdulla Shahid shared a picture of the ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Maldives on Twitter where he can be seen receiving a symbolic cheque from the High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar.

Thank you #India for the timely and generous financial assistance of US$100 million. It is truly the strength of our ties that enable mutual growth and cooperation reaffirming #MaldivesIndiaPartnership, he captioned the post.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the ceremony via videoconferencing and said the special partnership between the two countries “is marked by genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests delivers every single time”.

The ceremony was attended by Maldives Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Member of Parliament, High Commissioners, senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, High Commission of India in Maldives and the State Bank of India also attended the ceremony.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.