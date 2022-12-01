New Delhi: A day after she was harassed on a Mumbai street by two youths, South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park on Thursday said that she doesn’t want this one bad incident to ruin her travel to India and show the wonderful country to the world.

“I don’t want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries,” Park said.

I don’t want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streaming Both accused have been arrested and sent to 1-day Police custody pic.twitter.com/5zHrnOmmEy — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

She said that she had experienced something similar in another country too but wasn’t able to get in touch with the police.

“In India, the action was taken very quickly. I’ve been in Mumbai for over three weeks now and plan to stay longer,” she added.

The Youtuber was harassed by two youths on Mumbai street on Wednesday evening, following which the police arrested them in the case.

The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when the Youtuber was livestreaming in suburban Khar area around 8 pm.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

In a video shared on Twitter by one Aditya, one of the accused is seen pulling the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts “no, no”. As she walks away, the two accused follow her on a bike and offer her a lift. However, she refuses and tells them that her house is nearby.

Tagging the Mumbai Police, Aditya tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished.”

Later, the Youtuber retweeted Aditya’s tweet (under the account name Mhyochi in) and confirmed the incident.

“Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the two accused – identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – have been sent to one-day police custody.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | The two accused – Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari – who harassed South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park while live streaming in Mumbai have been sent to 1-day Police custody. pic.twitter.com/nkkxdh5uCR — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

