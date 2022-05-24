Don't post video of children, urges NCPCR after viral clip of kid raising provocative slogans at PFI rally in Kerala

Kerala Police has registered a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and taken a person into custody for his alleged involvement in the incident in Kerala's Alappuzha

NCPCR has on Tuesday said that cognizance has been taken against the incident where a child was allegedly seen raising provocative slogans during a political rally held by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha, Kerala on 21 May.

The short video of the boy sitting on the shoulder of a person during the "Save the Republic" rally organised by PFI had gone viral on social media.

The apex child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has also requested people not to post and share videos, pictures and identity of the child who was "illegally misused".

"Cognizance has been taken of PFI raising chaotic slogans and illegally misusing minors in Alleppey, Kerala. Please do not post and share children's videos, pictures and identity in any form," Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR Chairperson tweeted.

केरल के अल्लेप्पी में PFI द्वारा नाबालिगों से अराजक नारे लगवाने व ग़ैरकानूनी रूप से दुरुपयोग किए जाने के मामले का संज्ञान लिया गया है।

कृपया बच्चों का विडीओ,चित्र व पहचान किसी भी रूप में पोस्ट एवं share न करें। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) May 24, 2022

On Monday, NCPCR sought filing of an FIR against those responsible for the alleged incident in Kerala. In a letter to the Kerala Police chief, the Commission said it has received a complaint over the child shouting slogans in Malayalam "in the sense of provocatively killing".

"The flag of Popular Front of India (PFI) is clearly seen in the video. The complainant further alleged that even after this video is spread in society, Kerala Police is not taking any action against the parents of the kid and the PFI…," the NCPCR said.

It further alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the PFI are using kids like this to spread hated, enmity and communal violence in the community.

Later in the day, the Kerala Police on Monday registered a case under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with the offence of promoting enmity between different religious groups.

"The case has been registered against the organisers of the event. Section 153 A has been charged. Case is also against the group of people with whom the minor boy attended the rally," news agency PTI quoted a police officer saying.

As per ANI, one person has been taken into custody by police for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, the PFI, in an internal note, which was made available to the media, said such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and would look into the matter.

"We have given approved slogans which were to be raised in the public rally at Alappuzha. Thousands of party workers and others joined the rally protesting against the RSS. The visual of a boy raising slogans came to our notice now. Those slogans were not approved or given by the organisers of the rally. It's not the policy of the organisation to provoke or raise provocative slogans," PFI State secretary C A Raoof said in the note.

Raoof further said that steps would be taken to avoid such shortcomings.

With inputs from agencies

