Don't panic, situation under control, says CM Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi reports first monkeypox case

A 31-year-old man, resident of West Delhi, with no foreign travel history has tested positive for monkeypox

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the people of the national capital not to panic after the city reported its first case of monkeypox. He assured the Delhiites that the 'best team is on the case to prevent the spread of the virus'.

The Chief Minister also informed that separate isolation wards have been designated at LNJP hospital for monkeypox-infected patients.

A 31-year-old man, resident of West Delhi, with no foreign travel history has tested positive for monkeypox, the health ministry informed on Sunday.

Sources to news agency PTI said that the man had recently attended a stag party recently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. His samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday and the report came out positive for monkeypox virus.

Also Read: Monkeypox declared global health emergency by WHO after outbreak in over 70 countries

"First case of monkeypox detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 24, 2022

The new monkeypox case reported in Delhi is the fourth case of the disease in India and is also fist case with the patient having no foreign travel history.

The first three cases were reported in Kerala where all the three patients tested positive on return from the Middle East.

The Delhi monkeypox patient was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions. His health condition is said to be stable.

Don't Miss: First monkeypox case reported in Delhi, man with no foreign travel history tests positive; India's tally rises to four

India reported first case of ,onkeypox virus on 14 July after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college. The second case was reported in Kannur district of Kerala on 18 July, while on 22 July, the third monkeypox case was reported in Kerala's Malappuram district.

On Saturday (23 July), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

The WHO has called on countries in the South-East Asia region, including India, to intensify surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox.

Must Read: Monkeypox cases concentrated among men who have sex with men: WHO

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, today said that the cases of monkeypox virus are concentrated among men who have sex with men.

"Monkeypox has been spreading rapidly and to many countries that have not seen it before, which is a matter of great concern. However, with cases concentrated among men who have sex with men, it is possible to curtail further spread of the disease with focused efforts among at-risk population," she said.

Globally, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.