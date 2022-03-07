Don't miss it: Last day to apply for apprenticeship in East Coast Railway, 756 positions vacant

The main requirement for filling out the form is that the candidate needs to be at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Bhubaneshwar has been accepting online applications for apprentices in the East coast Railway since 8 February, but the deadline to apply is today, 7 March. Those who want to do the apprentice but haven't submitted the application need not panic; there's still some time, you can quickly do so by visiting RRC's website - rrcbbs.org.in. The application fee is just Rs 100, which is non-refundable.

The Railway Recruitment Cell has offered 756 apprenticeship positions, including 190 open positions in the carriage repair workshop, 66 available positions in the Sambalpur division, 237 open positions in the Khurda Road division and 263 open positions in the Waltair division.

The main requirement for filling out the form is that the candidate needs to be at least 15 years old but not more than 24 years old. There are also a few exceptions to the upper age limit.

It is important to know that candidates must have passed a 10th class examination from a recognised board or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 percent in aggregate and a National Trade Certificate in the recognised trade issued by the NCVT/SCVT as a minimum educational qualification.

Candidates will be chosen from a merit list, which will be generated using a combination of percentage of marks in matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and ITI grades in the trade in which the apprenticeship is to be done. A simple average of matriculation and ITI marks would be used to pick the panel.

The following are the steps to apply for RRC BBS Apprentice positions:

RRC BBS can be found at rrcbbs.org.in

Pop on "LINK FOR ACT APPRENTICE - 2021-22 APPLICATION"

Register for an account and then, start with the application process

Upload the required documents after selecting a post

Fill out the application form and complete the fee payment procedure

Take a printout of the filled application form, keep it for future use

Here's a direct link to the registration form for your convenience.

