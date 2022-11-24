Don't even rats fear UP Police? Mathura cops tell court mice ate 500 kg marijuana in warehouses

New Delhi: Rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana, confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police stations in Mathura, as reported by the TOI.

The claim of rats having consumed the marijuana was made after a court in Mathura had asked the police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

SSP Mathura was ordered by the additional district judge to get rid of the mice menace and also give proof of approximately 500 kg of marijuana being consumed by the rats.

According to the report in TOI, “Time-bound action will be taken in compliance with the court orders,” said acting senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Martand P Singh.

“The SHOs of Shergarh and Highway police stations have claimed that 581 kg of weed stored in warehouses was destroyed by the rats. The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set 26 November as the next hearing date,” said public prosecutor Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, The Mathura police, in its clarification to the court, said, “Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police. SHOs cannot be experts in solving every problem.”

In May 2020, three men smuggling weed in a truck were arrested in Mathura. The truck was intercepted near Jatwari village in the Shergarh area and 386 kg of weed hidden in millet bags was recovered from the vehicle. The three accused were booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.

The court had ordered the police to produce the weed recovered in the case which they later claimed was consumed by the rats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.