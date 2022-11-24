Don't even rats fear UP Police? Mathura cops tell court mice ate 500 kg marijuana in warehouses
The claim of rats having consumed the marijuana was made after a court in Mathura had asked the police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act
New Delhi: Rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana, confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police stations in Mathura, as reported by the TOI.
The claim of rats having consumed the marijuana was made after a court in Mathura had asked the police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.
SSP Mathura was ordered by the additional district judge to get rid of the mice menace and also give proof of approximately 500 kg of marijuana being consumed by the rats.
According to the report in TOI, “Time-bound action will be taken in compliance with the court orders,” said acting senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Martand P Singh.
“The SHOs of Shergarh and Highway police stations have claimed that 581 kg of weed stored in warehouses was destroyed by the rats. The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set 26 November as the next hearing date,” said public prosecutor Ranveer Singh.
Meanwhile, The Mathura police, in its clarification to the court, said, “Being small in size, rats have no fear of the police. SHOs cannot be experts in solving every problem.”
In May 2020, three men smuggling weed in a truck were arrested in Mathura. The truck was intercepted near Jatwari village in the Shergarh area and 386 kg of weed hidden in millet bags was recovered from the vehicle. The three accused were booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.
The court had ordered the police to produce the weed recovered in the case which they later claimed was consumed by the rats.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: Muslim man from UP's Bulandshahr has SHOCKING reaction to Aftab Poonawala's butchery
BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the viral clip in which the person is seen justifying the heinous act by Aftab. The political leader has urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against Rashid Khan
UP govt passes new policy aimed at establishing state as hub of religious and spiritual tourism
A total of 22 tourist-friendly facilities including heritage hotels, heritage homestays, eco-tourism units, caravan tourism units, exhibitions, pilgrim dormitories, Dharamshalas, reservoir lakes and wellness and adventure tourism activities have been given a place in the new policy
Insurance company employee pushed to death from office building by ex-boyfriend in Noida
After pushing the woman on Tuesday evening, the colleague had fled with the body to Ghaziabad and eventually was on way to Meerut when the police nabbed him, an official said