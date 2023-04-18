'Don’t do politics': EAM Jaishankar slams Siddaramaiah over tweet on Indians in Sudan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar slammed former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday over the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Sudan.

Siddaramaiah had taken to social media platform Twitter to claim that the Indian government has not shown the desired alacrity to evacuate dozens of tribals from Karnataka who are reportedly stranded in Sudan even as fighting rages between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces.

“It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return,” the Congress leader had said in the tweet.

“Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis,” Siddaramaiah added.

“It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region.”

Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

In reply, EAM S. Jaishankar accused Siddaramaiah of indulging in petty politics over the issue and asserted that the Indian embassy in Sudan has been trying to assist Indians and people of Indian origin in the north African country since the fighting started on April 14.

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan,” S. Jaishankar tweeted.

"Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing," he added.

"Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad."

Hundreds of people have been killed or injured in Sudan since fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and paramilitary outfit Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 14.

While the Sudanese army units involved in the fighting are led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – who is considered to be the de facto ruler of Sudan - the RSF paramilitary group pledges allegiance to Sudan's deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

