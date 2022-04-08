'Don't be a mute spectator': NCW seeks action against priest over rape threat to Muslim women in UP's Sitapur

NCW has taken serious note of the incident and condemned the statement made by the priest in 'strongest possible words'

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to register an FIR against priest Bajrang Muni for threatening to kidnap and rape women of a particular community while addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post enclosing video of a priest Bajrang Muni threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women while addressing a gathering in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that police personnel were also present at the location; however, none of them stopped him from making such outrageous statement against women," read a statement from NCW.

The Commission has taken serious note of the incident and condemned the statement made by the priest in "strongest possible words." Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Uttar Pradesh DGP to immediately intervene in the matter and to register FIR against him.

"NCW has also sought his arrest at the earliest. The Police should not be a mute spectator in such incidents and appropriate measures must be taken by them to curb people from using such outrageous language for women," the statement added.

Rekha Sharma told ANI, "Women are their target, whether it is Hindu threatening Muslims or Muslims threatening Hindus. Though we're taking such complaints again and again and taking them up with Police, it seems cases aren't decreasing".

In the purported video, Bajrang Muni can be heard addressing a gathering and stated that if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community. The purported video shows the audience cheering and clapping at the seer's remarks, according to ANI.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Sitapur. The action taken in the matter must be intimated to NCW within seven days.

