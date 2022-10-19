Donations of vaccines, medicines during Covid-19 peak made India a partner of choice for UN: Antonio Guterres

New Delhi: India has increased its impact on the global stage by stepping up at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and helping nations in need with donations and supply of medicines, vaccines and equipment to combat the deadly virus, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

“From your donations of medicines, equipment and vaccines, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to your humanitarian assistance and financial aid to neighbouring countries like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you’re increasing your impact on the international stage. India, today is a partner of choice for the United Nations,” the UN Secretary General said.

India’s voice on the global stage and international meets can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home, he said. Guterres was addressing students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The United Nations Secretary General emphasised the need for protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics in India, pointing out that as an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities– and that should essentially begin in the country first and then move on to other countries.

He also added that to protect human rights the continued independence of India’s judiciary must be ensured by governments at the helm.

The UN chief who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, said that India’s digital platform Cowin is the largest vaccination programme to combat Covid-19 and has successfully delivered more than 2 billion doses.

Guterres congratulated the country on being the “world’s largest democracy” and also lauded it for rapidly turning into one of the fastest growing major economies in recent times.

