The American fast food joint came under the scanner after a tweet highlighted how the pantry was kept in unhygienic condition.

While eating your favourite food item at a restaurant you have a faith that the staff ensures basic cleanliness and hygiene. However, a recent tweet highlighted how one of the Domino’s India outlets in Bangalore seemed to have deviated from that promise of hygiene. The picture from the pantry of Domino’s Bangalore store was shared on Twitter by a user named Sahil Karnany. In the picture one could see a tray of pizza dough sitting next to the floor and toilet cleaning brushes. The half-hearted manner in which the pizza dough tray was sitting on the ground next to clothes, reportedly belonging to the employees, has left many Tweeples livid.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sahil mentioned in the caption, “This is how Dominos India serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted.” The tweet also tagged Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Here is the video of the scene pic.twitter.com/fuWEZd04cm — Sahil Karnany (@sahilkarnany) August 14, 2022



Another user had shared the picture on the microblogging site and shared their furious reaction that read, “Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall and under them were placed the dough trays. Please prefer home made food.”

Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall and under them were placed the dough trays. Please prefer home made food 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wl8IYzjULk — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 14, 2022



Another user commented, “Can't trust any food app. There should be surprise raids on these restaurants and cloud kitchens.”

@dominos_india https://t.co/tHTmI7F0gr — Harminder (@21harminder) August 16, 2022



After the American fast-food chain attracted the ire of its customers online, it did try to clear the air. Reacting to a tweet, Domino’s India said that they adhere to “stringent world-class” protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. The statement added that the company has “zero tolerance” for violations of operating standards. The tweet also mentioned that the incident brought to their notice will be “thoroughly” investigated and based on the findings Domino’s will roll out appropriate measures.

We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, (1/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022

appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers. (2/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022



In response to the tweet, FSSAI commented on Tuesday and wrote that they have taken note of the incident and the response of Food Business Operators (FBO) has been sought. The tweet shared by the food quality administration also mentioned that they will be taking appropriate action in the matter as per the regulatory provisions under FSS Act, 2006.

FSSAI has taken note of the incident. The response of the FBO has been sought and appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per the regulatory provisions under FSS Act, 2006.@fssaiindia @dominos_india — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 16, 2022



It remains to be seen how the matter will unfold further.

