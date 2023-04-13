Domestic air traffic in FY23 only 4% less than pre-pandemic levels

New Delhi: Domestic air traffic was only 4% shorter in FY 2023 (fiscal year) as compared to pre-pandemic levels, ratings agency ICRA said in a report.

“For FY2023, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at around 1360 lakh, a year over year growth analysis (YoY) of around 60% over 852 lakh in FY2022, and only short of around 4%, compared to pre-Covid levels of 1415 lakh in FY2020,” Suprio Banerjee, vice president and sector head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said.

Meanwhile, Domestic air traffic has again picked up pace during the current financial year 2022-23, and is expected to reach around 97 per cent of the pre-Covid level, said General (Rtd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation said in February thsi year.

In a written reply to questions in the Lok Sabha on whether there has been a heavy increase in domestic air traffic in the country in recent years, Gen Singh said that India has witnessed a double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5 per cent in terms of domestic passenger traffic during the period 2014-15 to 2019-20. During 2020-21 and 2021-22, there was a dip in domestic air traffic due to the impact ofCovid-19 pandemic.