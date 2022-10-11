Dogged fight: Watch how Indian Army dog Zoom-ed in on the enemy

Srinagar: The Indian Army’s assault dog Zoom was critically injured on Monday during an encounter between security forces and militants in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The dog was a part of Operation Tangpawas combat team and was injured in Kashmir’s Anantnag region.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving input about the presence of terrorists in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir district late on Sunday night.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps took to Twitter to wish Zoom a speedy recovery. They also shared a video of the Indian Army assault dog where the brave soldier can be seen fighting inspite of severe injuries, which resulted in neutralisation of two terrorists.

On Monday, Zoom was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding. The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants.

During the operation, the canine received two gunshots and was critically injured. Zoom was rushed to the Army’s Vet Hospital in Srinagar, where he is undergoing treatment, PTI reported.

Zoom has been part of many active operations in south Kashmir, officials said.

“Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine. Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists,” the army officials added.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter, while as many soldiers were also injured.

