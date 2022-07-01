Doctors’ Day: Amul’s 'Doc doc karne lagga' tribute wins hearts, check post here

This is the latest in a long list of viral posts by Amul. The brand is a pro at creating eye-catching topicals and has often received appreciation on social media for the same.

Doctors’ Day is being celebrated today, 1 July, to pay tribute to all doctors serving the nation. Medical professionals have put their lives on risk and even stayed away from their families to serve as frontline workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

On this occasion, dairy brand Amul decided to pay a tribute to all the doctors who serve the community tirelessly so that their patients can get treatment in a timely manner.

Have a look at Amul’s post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfc3Sw4o5un/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the topical, the Amul girl can be seen posing with an animated version of a doctor. The doctor in the graphic holds a slice of bread slathered with butter. “Doc doc karne lagga. You treat us, we treat you,” is written on the image. "Happy Doctor’s Day," reads the caption of the post.

The post has received more than 2,600 likes. Reacting to the post, many users conveyed their appreciation of Amul's witty topical. Another set of people pointed out that it was CA Day today as well and requested the brand to pay a tribute to chartered accountants also.

Earlier, the brand had paid tribute to popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, after his untimely death shocked the entire country. The legendary singer was in Kolkata to entertain hundreds of people at a college fest in Nazrul Mancha. He passed away shortly after his concert. The moving tribute posted by Amul was much appreciated by the singer's fans.

Amul had also paid a tribute to Internet Explorer, after it went out of support on 15 June this year, through its 'Internaata' topical. The brand had also congratulated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their marriage in April.

