The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Zee News Journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing on Thursday over an alleged doctored video of Rahul Gandhi's speech.

New Delhi: A day after he was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the petition of Zee News Journalist Rohit Ranjan tomorrow (Thursday).

Informing the court, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Ranjan, said that his client was arrested on Tuesday for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and later released on bail.

After being released on bail, the Chhattisgarh Police is now seeking his arrest and wants urgent hearing in the matter, said Luthra.

A team of Chhattisgarh Police had landed in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning to arrest Ranjan from his house.

Ranjan, however, claimed that the police from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh were not following the due law of informing the local police first.

Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal, Ranjan had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday and tagged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's police in the post.

बिना लोकल पुलिस को जानकारी दिए छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस मेरे घर के बाहर मुझे अरेस्ट करने के लिए खड़ी है,क्या ये क़ानूनन सही है @myogiadityanath @SspGhaziabad @adgzonelucknow

— Rohit Ranjan (@irohitr)

After high drama, as the police of two states fought and jostled to secure Ranjan's custody, the Uttar Pradesh Police finally arrested him and took him to an undisclosed location.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.