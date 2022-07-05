Zee TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan is currently in the custody of the UP police who took the journalist to an unknown location.

Ghaziabad: A Chhattisgarh Police team landed in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning to arrest Zee TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan from his house in a case lodged against him for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ranjan, however, claimed that the police from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh were not following the due law of informing the local police first.

Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal, Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan tweeted in Hindi and tagged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's police in the post.

In a dramatic video that surfaced this morning, policemen from two states — Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh — are seen fighting and jostling for the anchor's custody. According to NDTV report, the Chhattisgarh police tried to arrest the anchor but were stopped by the police in UP's Ghaziabad, who took him away. The police from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where an FIR has been lodged against Ranjan, was not been able to arrest him as Ghaziabad police took the journalist to an unknown location. He is currently in the custody of the UP police facing relatively lighter, bailable charges, added the report. Raipur Police said it had shown him the arrest warrant and sought his cooperation in the probe. Responding to his tweet, the Raipur police tweeted, "There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you the court's warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in the investigation and put your defence in court."

There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court. — Raipur Police (@RaipurPoliceCG) July 5, 2022

Earlier on 2 July, Ranjan had apologised during his TV show for mistakenly playing Gandhi's statement out of context by linking it with the Udaipur murder case.

"It was a human error for which our team apologetic. We apologise for it," he had tweeted in Hindi.

The out of context video was used by several people including BJP leaders to attack Gandhi and the Congress party in the wake of the gruesome beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

With inputs from PTI

