Yoga helps people in improving their physical, mental and spiritual being which in turn creates a better version of them. It makes a person healthy and is believed to help lose weight. However, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who is identified as the Liver Doc on Twitter, thinks otherwise. He called yoga a myth for losing weight. In his viral tweet, the doctor called out some of the popular beliefs related to foods and exercises. Among all, the followers of yoga were triggered the most after the doctor posted, “Yoga does not help you lose weight”.

The tweet by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, which has now garnered more than 1.5 million views, debunked the popular beliefs of people regarding food and exercise. He summarised a total of 20 points which presented some of the unpopular opinions which may or may not be scientifically proven.

From the consumption of green tea for losing weight to popping a biotin pill for healthy hair, he refuted all these popular claims in his post. Interestingly, point number 18 caught the attention of internet the most.

One of the Twitter users commented, “I don’t know about the remaining 19 points but I have lost weight with Yoga. No diet at all. No restrictions on food habits. So that only one points puts doubt on your entire post and even this handle”.

I don’t know about the remaining 19 points but I have lost weight with Yoga. No diet at all. No restriction on food habits. So that only one points puts doubt on your entire post and even this handle. — Alert Woke (@Alert_woke) June 25, 2023

Another user disagreed with the point about yoga and invited the doctor for a session. He claimed that after the session, he will be aerobically exhausted.

Not qualified to answer any of the others but pt.18, I certainly am Pls come do a session of yoga with my trainer and I If you aren’t an aerobically exhausted sweaty mass of jello crying for mercy on your soaked mat at the end of it, I’ll buy u lunch

Yoga can easily make you… — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 25, 2023

Noticing the growing traction against the yoga bit, the liver doc tweeted about the meta-analysis done in 2016 on yoga and its effect on weight-related outcomes. “A recent study showed that Yoga ONLY when combined with calorie restriction improved weight-based parameters, meaning Yoga has no independent effect on weight parameters,” the doctor wrote while drawing reference from another study.

Since this is blowing up: Post script: #8: Yoga and weight loss:

A 2016 meta-analysis, the highest quality of evidence showed that benefits were inconclusive because studies suffered high risk bias and methodology design flawed. https://t.co/SANoMwGR3q A recent study showed… — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 25, 2023

However, this didn’t help in slowing the momentum of the non-believers.

“Despite methodological drawbacks, yoga CAN be preliminarily considered a safe and effective intervention to reduce body mass index in overweight or obese individuals.” – This literally is the conclusion of the meta-analysis he cited here. — Prasoona Rupa (@PrasoonaRupa) June 25, 2023

Your view about Yoga is limited to asanas. It is only one limb.If practiced in entirety Yoga will bring your weight within healthy limits. Yoga works on a different principles altogether. — Rajeev Lochan Singh (@RajeevLochanSin) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the world celebrated the International Yoga Day 2023 on 21 June. This year, Gujarat’s Surat created a world record for the largest gathering of people participating in a yoga session in one place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.