Doctor leaves car stuck in Bengaluru traffic, runs for 45 minutes to perform surgery

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes dreadfully long to cover short distances. But the story of a doctor who took an unusual decision to save the life of his patient is an inspirational story.

On 30 August, 2022, Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, got stuck in traffic in the Sarjapur-Marathahalli stretch while he was on his way to perform a scheduled gallbladder surgery.

Since his patient for the day was already prepped for surgery, Nandakumar got out of his car and ran to Manipal hospital, 3 kms away.

According to Times of India, Nandakumar said that he had to reach Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur from Cunningham Road. Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, there was a traffic pile up ahead of the hospital.

With no sign of the traffic easing, Nandakumar got out of his car, ran for about 45 minutes to reach his destination to attend to his patient.

“I did not want to waste any more time waiting for the traffic to clear up as my patients aren’t allowed to have their meals until surgery is over. I did not want to keep them waiting for long,” he added.

Dr Nandakumar’s team, which was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, got into the act as soon as he reached the operation theatre. Without any delay, the doctor changed into the surgical attire to perform the procedure.

The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

With inputs from agencies

