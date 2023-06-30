DMRC allows 2 sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro, netizens ask to 'share notification'

With over two decades of operation in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has never failed to impress people. At the start, with its high-speed and steeply laid tracks over the capital and now, in the age of social media, its ever-changing regulations. But why do the rules keep evolving? Well, intriguing travellers from different parts of the country are to blame. In a similar unfolding of sorts, DMRC announced in a query on Twitter that two sealed bottles of alcohol are now allowed in the Delhi Metro. However, the rail authority also clarified that ‘drinking alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited.’

DMRC said: “Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling. If any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” according to ANI.

The post attracted interest as until now, only the Delhi Airport Express Line or Orange Line, which connects the Delhi Metro line to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, allowed to carry liquor.

A committee comprising CISF and DMRC officials reviewed the earlier order, as per ANI.

Hi. Yes 2 sealed bottles of alcohol is allowed in Delhi Metro. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2023

The tweet also attracted many humorous responses.

One user warned about the allowance’s repercussions. He wrote: “This should not be allowed as Indians flout rules. This may create a ruckus as people drink from those bottles once inside the Metro.”

This prompted one of the users to share a screenshot of an earlier conversation with the DMRC. The Twitter user captioned his post with four question marks.

A few asked for re-assurance if the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the federal police agency, deployed at metro premises stops them from going forth. They claimed they had taken a screenshot of the same in case trouble would arise in the future.

A user wrote: “I hope security officials know about this mandate.” I have taken a screenshot of this and will show them next time.”

Others, however, asked for official notification.

“Could you please share the notification regarding it?” asked one user.

