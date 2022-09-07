DMK’s TRB Rajaa ‘anti-Hindu’ tweet targeting Savarkar lands him in legal soup

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy said that the Twitter post by TRB Rajaa was spreading hatred by demeaning Lord Maha Vishnu and hurting Hindu Sentiments

New Delhi: BJP has filed police complaint against DMK IT wing head and MLA TRB Rajaa over his “anti-Hindu” post on Twitter. He later deleted the post in which there was image of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on a black bird hitting a Hindu God.

Though the post has been pulled down by Rajaa, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy shared the post and the police complaint and wrote, “Police Complaint has been registered against DMK IT Head and MLA @TRBRajaa for his Twitter post spreading hatred by demeaning Lord Maha Vishnu and hurting Hindu Sentiments.”

Police Complaint has been registered against DMK IT Head and MLA @TRBRajaa for his Twitter post spreading hatred by demeaning Lord Maha Vishnu and hurting Hindu Sentiments.

The BJP has been demanding action againt the DMK leader for posting the derogatory image.

Meanwhile, there has no clarification by TRB Rajaa so far.

What does the image tweeted by TRB Rajaa show?

TRB Rajaa, who is the son of DMK Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu posted a tweet which had the image of representation Lord Vishnu mounted on Garuda and being hit by Sarvarkar sitting on a black . bird.

BJP demands action against DMK's TRB Rajaa

Alongwith registering police complaint, BJP Tamil Nadu Secretary SG Suryah said that the "sensitive and defamatory" content shared by Rajaa has a "potential to disrupt peace".

"Therefore, to set an example, Social Media Monitor Team of Tamil Nadu should prosecute TRB Rajaa and show that they will follow the rules book without compromise," Suryah had tweeted.

Notably, this is not the first time TRB Rajaa had abused the Hindu faith. He mocked the Karnataka tableau that showcased Kamadhenu in 2013 Republic Day parade. The DMK leader shared the picture and wrote, "which freedom fighter is this?"

Meanwhile, row over Veer Savarakar is not new. Ahead of the Independence Day this year, a picture of Savarkar among freedom fighters had triggered a controversy in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. There were protests in the state in Shivappa Naik mall where the picture of the poster was put up.

Also, the state witnessed violence over removal of Savarkar's flexes in Shivamogga and opposition to placing his picture next to Lord Ganesh's idols during Vinayak Chaturthi.

The state also saw protest between the BJP and the Congress with both the parties blaming each other for the violence over posters of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan at Ameer Ahmed circle of Shivamogga on Independence Day.

