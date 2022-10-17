Chennai: To make Diwali all the more memorable and enjoyable for his employees, a jewellery shop-owner in Chennai spent Rs 1.20 crores to gift cars and bikes to his staff for the festival. Owner of Challani Jewellery Mart, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, spent bought cars for eight people and bikes for 18.

Employees overwhelmed

Getting expensive and unique Diwali gifts from their owner, staff of Challani Jewellery Mart were surprised and excited, while others sobbed with joy.

‘Gift to encourage their work’

Talking to news agency ANI, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi said that his team had supported him through all of his highs and lows and that it was like a second family to him.

The cars and bikes as Diwali gifts are to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. “They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits,” Chayanthi added.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20: Jayanthi Lal, owner of the jewellery shop (16.10) pic.twitter.com/xwUI0sgNRn — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

'Wanted to treat them like my family members'

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi said, "They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts."

Diwali 2022: Date and time

This year, Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on 24 October. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time or muhurat for Lakshmi Puja will start at 6:53 pm and end at 8:16 pm.

Amavasya will last from 5:27 pm on 24 October to 4:18 pm on 25 October.

Deepavali, or Diwali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and happiness over despair. The festival is observed with enthusiasm across the country with people decorating their homes with diyas, lights, flowers, rangoli, prepare delicious sweets and dishes, wear new clothes, perform puja, and burst firecrackers.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

As per the Hindu mythology, Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya completing 14 years in exile and after defeating Ravana. On this day, people offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kubera and seek blessings for health, wealth and prosperity.

Diwali celebrations are spread out over five days, beginning with Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi and ending with Bhai Dooj, a day after the main festival.

With inputs from agencies

