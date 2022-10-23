One of the major festivals celebrated across the country and also in various other parts of the world, Diwali is rightfully known as the festival of light as it symbolises the victory of light over darkness or good over evil. As stated by the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali usually falls in the month of October or November and people start preparation weeks before the main day. This year, Diwali falls on 24 October 2022, Monday, preparations are already underway as people have started shopping and further decorating their homes.

Markets are also flooded by people rushing to purchase lights, candles, diyas, rangoli, and other decorative items for the festival, besides sweets and crackers.

On the evening of Diwali, most people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and further spend the evening with their family and friends. However, as it is celebrated across the country, it is a festival that has several stories associated with it in line with different traditions and religions. With that being said, here are some of the most surprising and interesting facts about Diwali that you probably didn’t know.

Interesting facts about Diwali

While many people, especially from Southern states celebrate Diwali on a single day, most parts of north and northwest India celebrate Diwali as a five-day festival, starting from Dhanteras till Bhai Dooj.

Diwali is also celebrated with its significance for people. While some observe it as the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, some also celebrate it for symbolising the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.

Not many know that the foundation of the famous Golden Temple was also laid on Diwali.

The festival is also observed as the beginning of a new financial year.

The city of Leicester, situated in the United Kingdom holds a big Diwali celebration every year.

Apart from India, the festival is also celebrated in countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand, Fiji, Indonesia, Mauritius, Australia, and Canada and it is counted as a national holiday.

According to legends, the first-ever Diwali was celebrated around 2,500 years ago.

Diwali occurs on a new moon night, also known as Amavasya.

