Jaipur: Rajasthan police is using catchy one-liners to warn netizens against spreading fake news, hurting communal harmony and advise masses to exercise caution while bursting crackers this festival season, an official said on Sunday.

The police on its social media accounts shared a graphic post comprising a line from a famous Amitabh Bachchan song, reading, “Anaar, Roshni ya ChakkarJo Bhi Tumhara Naam hai par..Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai.”

The post is advising people to burst firecrackers in open spaces and not at homes.

Another one has warned people against creating any nuisance like sharing fake news or hurting communal harmony may invite the “hospitality” of the police.

“Special offer of #Rajasthan_Police on #Diwali. One mistake can make you visit the lock-up, that too for free. If (you) become a threat to the communal harmony, then (you) will have a direct meeting with the guards of the state,” the post read.

A post titled ‘Diwali Double Dhamaka’ read “special treatment” will be given on harming communal harmony and a “vehicle will come to pick up, and it will take you straight to the police station”.

“A total of six graphics have been prepared for sharing on the official accounts of Rajasthan police on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram during the festival season. This is for giving messages to people in an innovative manner,” a police official said.

He said creative lines and graphics aptly communicate messages to people, particularly youngsters.

