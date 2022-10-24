Diwali 2022: PM Modi meets Indian Army officer after 2 decades in Kargil

PM Modi Diwali 2022: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Kargil to cebrate Diwali 2022 with the Indian Army, it was a proud and emotional moment for Major Amit.

Major Amit had met Prime Minister Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat way back in 2001. At that time, Major Amit was a student at a Sainik school in Gujarat’s Balachadi. They met again after 22 years, but this time in Kargil. The Indian Army officer had framed the photo of him receiving an award from the then Gujarat chief minister. PM Modi and Major Amit had an emotional meeting before posing together with the photo frame.

Ever since PM Modi took over, he has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Siachen in order to celebrate Diwali in 2014. In 2016, he had celebrated Diwali in Chango village of Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, he had celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had gone to Harsil in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali in 2018. After becoming PM for a second term in the year 2019, he had traveled to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali.

Similarly, he celebrated Diwali of 2020 with the soldiers posted at Longewala Post. Last year i.e. in 2021, he had celebrated the holy festival of Diwali in Nowshera.

Addressing the jawans in Kargil, PM Modi said, “for me, for years and years, all of you are my family. The sweetness of my Deepawali is due to you, the light of my Deepawali is among you. It is my good fortune that I have been getting the opportunity to celebrate Diwali with you at the border between you over the years.”

“Diwali means celebration after the end of terrorism. In Kargil, the Indian Army did the same thing,” he added.

After adressing the Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Diwali celebrations in the evening.

