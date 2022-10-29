Diwali will be celebrated on 24 October this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hinduism. It’s a 5-day long celebration which starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. It is believed that on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi visits Earth and blesses people with happiness, wealth, and prosperity. Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India. During the celebration, people decorate their houses with rangolis, diyas, and lights. People also wear new traditional dresses and enjoy various kinds of dishes and sweets on this day. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are the deities who are worshipped on this day.

Several rituals are observed by different communities throughout the 5-day Diwali celebration.

Here is how different states of India celebrate Diwali:

Punjab

Diwali marks the advent of winter in Punjab. Farmers begin to prepare for the farming season and sow the first batch of seeds. Sikhs also commemorate ‘Bandi Chhor Diwas’ which falls on the same day. The celebration marks the day of liberation. The Golden temple is lit up with earthen lamps and fireworks on this day. Langar is also offered at the sacred site.

Uttar Pradesh

Cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh are some of the best places to visit during Diwali. In Varanasi, prayers and diyas are offered to river Ganga. It is believed by the devotees that gods and goddesses visit Earth to take a dip in river Ganga during this time.

West Bengal

Diwali coincides with Kali Puja in West Bengal. A day before Kali Puja, Bengalis eat ‘choddo shaak’, which is a seasonal healthy remedy consisting of a mix of 14 leafy vegetables and medicinal plants. They also light 14 earthen lamps to honour the ancestors.

Maharashtra

During the Diwali celebration, Maharashtrians pray to Goddess Lakshmi, and also commemorate Diwali Cha Padva, which celebrates the bond of marriage.

Gujarat

Diwali marks the end of year for Gujaratis. Elaborate preparations are made to hold the Lakshmi Puja. On the Labh Pancham day, the fifth day after Diwali, the celebration is concluded with the restarting of business for the New Year. Many rituals are performed at homes pertaining to Diwali and to ward off the evil eye.

