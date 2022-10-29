The auspicious Hindu festival of Diwali is observed throughout India to mark the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and happiness over grief. During the celebrations, people decorate their houses with diyas, lights, and rangolis. People wear new traditional dresses on the day of Diwali, and they visit their friends and relatives to celebrate the festivity together. On this day, people follow a tradition of opening windows and doors of their houses to allow the entry of Goddess Lakshmi and other deities of wealth. It is believed that on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi visits the Earth and blesses people with wealth, happiness, and prosperity.

Date:

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on 24 Wednesday. Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 06:53 PM to 08:16 PM on 24 October. Amavasya Tithi will commence at 05:27 PM on 24 October and end at 04:18 PM on 25 October.

History:

Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. He came back with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating the demon king Ravana. For honouring and celebrating his victory, the entire kingdom of Ayodhya was lit by eathern lamps to observe the victory of light over darkness.

Significance:

Diwali is also termed as Deepawali. Deepawali is derived from two words with “Deep” meaning light and “Avali” meaning row. So, the literal meaning of the word Deepawali or Diwali is a row of lights. The earthern lamps or diyas are lit up on Diwali to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. This is the reason Diwali is called as the festival of lights.

Customs and rituals:

The celebration of Diwali includes several customs and rituals like making rangolis, Lakshmi Puja, sharing sweets, and more. During Diwali, people often decorate their houses with beautiful rangolis. It is not just a fun activity, but it also provides an individual with an opportunity to showcase their creative talent. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are worshipped to welcome fortune and prosperity. During the festivity, people gift sweets to their friends and relatives.

