Diwali 2021: Here are some design ideas to brighten your house with rangolis
In its historical sense, rangoli was believed to be an omen of good fortune and was created as a symbolic representation of divine blessings
The festivities for Diwali have begun with Dhanteras today. Amid all the celebrations, beautifying and decorating our homes is one of the most significant parts of this festival. Rangolis are a great way to add that festive zing to the home decor, and besides, it has great traditional value as per Hindu rituals and customs.
What is rangoli?
Rangoli — some of its variations are also known as alpana, kolam, aipan, or chowk — is a traditional Indian art form that is made from natural colours, flowers or pastes to create a design on the ground, usually outside the home entrance. Powdered limestone, coloured sand, quartz powder, dried rice flour, flower petals and coloured pebbles are some of the naturally occurring items usually used to make the art form. However, these days brilliantly pigmented colours for rangoli making are available in the market, along with readymade stencils and a plethora of tools. They are commonly made during festivals including Onam, Pongal, Diwali and Sankranthi.
Rangoli significance on Diwali
Rangolis are usually made at the entrance of the house to welcome Goddess Laxmi, who is known to be the goddess of good luck and wealth. In its historical sense, rangoli was believed to be an omen of good fortune and was created as a symbolic representation of divine blessings. It was the age-old way of decorating homes even in the poorest of households because the ingredients were found commonly in all households. It quickly picked up and from being a tradition it became a full-fledged art form, although it is still largely restricted to traditional gender roles.
With Diwali being just days away, here are a few easy-to-make rangoli designs:
The Mandala: This is a simple and easy rangoli design that can be created using chalk powder. This design exudes a gracious vibe and is simple to create by using circles and geometric patterns to fill the spaces. As per the space available, the size of the mandala can be planned or designed.
Lamps: This is one of the simplest and most commonly used designs during Diwali. It is a simple floral pattern that is drawn with curved petals and mango motifs, while in the middle lamps can be placed. To complete the look, the petals of the flower need to be shaded to enhance the effect of the lights nearby.
Sankar Bharti Design: This design comes from the state of Maharashtra, that involves filling colours for the most part by using three, or five, fingers. Additionally, the design represents finesse and vibrancy that speaks about the much-awaited festival.
Circular Rangoli: The design showcases little flowers that enhance the look of the rangoli and also adds vibrancy. Additionally, this design can includes multiple circles.
Four Square Rangoli: This design is all about a large square that is divided into four small squares. Later, it is filled with contrasting colours giving it a subtle and refined look. Those interested in this design should note that symmetry plays a significant role and should be carefully crafted.
