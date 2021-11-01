Diwali 2021: History, significance, and everything you need to know about the festival of lights

Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and of light over darkness. On this day, people light up their houses with diyas and various colourful lights.

Diwali is one of India’s most popular festivals which is celebrated with much grandeur and enthusiasm. The five-day-long festival of lights will begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated in India on 4 November.

The Amavasya Tithi for this year’s Diwali will begin at 6.03 am on 4 November and end at 02.44 am on 5 November.

On the first day of the festival, celebrated as Dhanteras, people buy valuable ornaments as it is considered auspicious. On the second day, known as Choti Diwali, people wake up early, bathe with natural oils and pray. On the third day, Diwali is celebrated with Lakshmi Puja and by exchanging sweets with family members. The day after Diwali is dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna and the festival culminates the next day with Bhai Dooj, celebrated by siblings.

History and significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Diwali is observed on the day when Lord Rama completed his exile of fourteen years and returned to Ayodhya. This day holds utmost importance in the Hindu tradition because Lord Rama returned with his wife Sita and Hanuman after defeating Ravana. Hence, the festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Lord Rama had put an end to Ravan’s rule in Lanka on the day of Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra. After the defeat, Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in a period of 20 days. The people of Ayodhya celebrated the return of their ruler by lighting up the way to his home with diyas. The entire city was illuminated with lights in order to welcome the ruler and his wife.

Another popular belief around Diwali is also that Goddess Lakshmi, during Samudra Manthan (the churning of the sea) in Satyuga, emerged from the cosmic ocean. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out with a pot of gold during the churning of the ocean. Hence, she is worshipped as the deity of wealth and prosperity during Diwali and Dhanteras.

Diwali is also related to the Dhanvantari, the Lord of Medicines who gave the wisdom of Ayurveda. This day is celebrated as his birth anniversary for imparting the wisdom of medicine to people.