Divorce celebrations for 18 men in Bhopal goes viral; invitation lists events including fire ritual for wisdom

Bhopal-based NGO Bhai Welfare Society is organising a Divorce event on 18 September for these men who have been awarded marriage dissolution from courts after long-draw battles with their exes

New Delhi: Divorce just got sweeter for 18 men from Bhopal. Wondering how? Well, a NGO is organising a ceremony for these men who have been awarded marriage dissolution from courts after long-draw battles with their exes.

According to a report in Times of India, the organisers – Bhai Welfare Society- have said that the ceremony will ‘motivate’ people that their life has not ended after divorce and that they can carry on with the rest of their lives in a better way.

However, a reaction from women’s commission saw panel members stating they would discuss the issue before making any statement.

The organisers run a helpline for men who are facing issues with divorce cases and say they are fighting on economic, social, family and mental grounds.

The Bhai Welfare Society’s divorce celebration has been organised on 18 September (Sunday). The events during the celebrations include immersion of the marriage garland, returning of the marriage procession, fire ritual for wisdom, gents sangeet, taking seven vows and seven steps for working towards welfare of humankind, divorce certificate distribution by the chief guest.

The event will also have food arrangements and will take place at Flora Farm and Resort in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Organising committee member Zaki Ahmed stated, “Our organisation fights the cases of such people. In the last two and a half years, 18 men have got freed from a marriage that had made their life difficult. We strengthen them mentally through the helpline. There is a court battle. Then in most cases, they have to pay a large amount for settlement. So, these people have gone through a lot of stress. There is a need for such an event so that they can move forward with new enthusiasm in their new life.”

He went on to say that it has been noticed that several people faced many challenges post divorce and the ceremony would give them the confidence to start afresh.

Organisers pointed out that among the 18 participants one is man who was married for 30 years before divorce, while another – for a day.

In fact, according to them, it took a year of battle at the court to get the one day groom some respite through the divorce.

Organisers revealed that while they initially planned for a low-key ceremony, the invitation went viral.

With inputs from agencies

