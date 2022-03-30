'Direct hit against high-speed aerial targets': India successfully test fires MRSAM air defence system in Odisha

The Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) has been jointly developed by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries

India on Wednesday successfully carried out two test firings of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) air defence systems at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

“MRSAM Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles during the flight tests achieved direct hit against high-speed aerial targets at around 10:15 hrs and 11:00 hrs today,” a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials," the statement added.

The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

In the next slew of flight trials two MRSAM missiles successfully flight tested today, proving the systems effectiveness & reliability in complete envelope.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi https://t.co/3rNGMQQvzY pic.twitter.com/OzRdcPcu96 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 30, 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh complimented the officials involved in the tests. He said, "the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system."

The launches were carried out to establish the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope.

"Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar, and command post have been validated during these trials," the Defence Ministry said.

On 27 March, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials, off the Odisha coast.

Launch video of today’s flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile off the Odisha coast.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nlsPCciCyG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022



What is a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM)

The MRSAM is a land-based state-of-the-art missile system jointly developed by India's DRDO and the Israel Aerospace Industries.

It provides air defence against fighter aircraft, UAVs, guided and unguided munitions & cruise missiles.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the MRSAM is capable of engaging multiple targets at a range of up to 70 km.

It includes a mobile launcher system and a multi-function radar. The system was first tested in December 2020.

The DRDO handed over the MRSAM to the Indian Air Force on 9 Sepetember, 2021, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had described the MRSAM as a "game-changer in the air-defence system."

“With the handing over of MRSAM system to IAF, we have taken a giant leap towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said.

