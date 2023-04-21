Dilip Surana, the Managing Director (MD) and chairman of Micro Labs, a healthcare company, has purchased a bungalow in Bengaluru for Rs 66 crore. This is considered to be among the most expensive property deals in the city. The development was notified by the real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, as per media reports.

The bungalow, along with the land it sits on, measures 8,373.99 sq. ft. It is located in Fair Field layout along Devaraj Urs Road, formerly known as Race Course Road, with a total area of 12,043 sq. ft., as per the sale deed. On 8 March, a stamp duty of Rs 3.36 crore was paid for the registration of the deal, as per the sale deed, which identifies Dilip Surana and his wife Archana Surana as the buyers.

Two decades ago, the Surana family resided in rented homes in Bengaluru, as they chose to live frugally in accordance with the belief of their father, GC Surana. He believed in reinvesting every earned rupee back into the company, prioritising the growth of his business over material possessions such as cars and houses.

Today, Dilip Surana and Anand Surana are at the helm of the company that their father founded. The company now operates 17 factories and has business operations in 50 countries, showcasing the success of their father’s vision and their own leadership.

The company gained widespread attention during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their flagship product, Dolo-650. In 2020, their earnings from selling this product alone amounted to Rs 400 crore in just one year. Prior to the pandemic, they used to sell 7.5 crore strips of Dolo. However, during the pandemic, this number doubled, reflecting a significant increase in demand. As a result, between March 2019 and March 2021, the company’s profits experienced a remarkable surge of 244 per cent.

GC Khurana, the company’s founder, originally relocated from Rajasthan to Bengaluru in pursuit of employment as an accountant. He eventually became a distributor for a company based in Delhi. In 1973, he established Micro Labs with a modest selection of only five products. He placed a strong emphasis on maintaining high quality standards, and his unwavering focus was on competing with multinational companies in terms of product quality.

