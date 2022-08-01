Digital illustration of black tiger goes viral, check picture here

The tweet mentioned that the image was a digital illustration of a pseudo-melanistic tiger in Similipal National park, Odisha. The illustration was a folk representation done for a scientific paper by NCBS, it further read

A digital illustration of the black tiger has surfaced online. Shared by graphic designer Sudarshan Shaw, the illustration features the pseudo-melanistic tiger walking in a forest while another tiger rests on the other side.

Have a look at the illustration here:

The tweet mentioned that the image was a digital illustration of a pseudo-melanistic tiger in Similipal National park, Odisha. The illustration was a folk representation done for a scientific paper by NCBS, it further read.

This was in response to a clip tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda where a tiger could be seen marking its territory on International Tiger Day.

Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…

Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.

From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022

The tweet mentioned that tigers were a symbol of sustainability of India’s forests and that the clip was from a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population that possessed a unique gene pool.

Kaswan shared the clip and wrote that the black tigers of India are pseudo - melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. These black cats had a genetic mutation and were highly rare. The officer tagged Susanta Nanda in his post.

The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are due to genetic mutation & highly rare. @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/oEMCqRYKiF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 30, 2022

As per a study done by a team of scientists from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, a single genetic mutation in these tigers causes the black stripes to broaden into the tawny background. This variant is distinguished by broadened and fused stripes and is called pseudo-melanism. It is different from melanism that is characterised by unusually high deposition of a dark pigment called melanin. The genetic variations happen spontaneously, but are not frequent.

Earlier, a video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda showing a tiger crossing the road. Sharing the video, Nanda had termed the visual as a ‘Magical Monsoon’.

In the video, the tiger could be seen slowly crossing a road and walking into a jungle, highlighting the need to focus on the construction of mitigation structures for wild animals.

