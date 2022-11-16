Shraddha Walkar’s ‘butcher’ Aftab Googled Anupama Gulati murder for cue, may have kept her head as 'souvenir'

New Delhi: New media can throw up old ways, even to kill. While internet has been trawled in the past by terrorists and criminals, to find ways to dispose of bodies or to get recipe for bombs, reportedly in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawala’s Google search too has led to startling revelations.

Google research on Anupama Gulati murder

According to reports, Aftab Amin Poonawala’s Google search has revealed that he researched on the gruesome 2010 Anupama Gulati murder case. Now serving a life sentence in Dehradun jail, Rajesh Gulati, a software engineer, had killed his wife Anupama Gulati, dismembered her body into 72 pieces, stored the body parts in a freezer and disposed them off at several places across the Uttarakhand capital.

Did Aftab keep Shraddha’s head as ‘souvenir’

Poonawala has also reportedly confessed to investigators that he kept Shraddha’s head to be dumped at last. Poonawala had allegedly dismembered Shraddha’s body in 35 parts and kept them in a newly-bought refrigerator. He is claimed to have said that he kept the head so that he could look at it from time to time as a reminder of the relationship.

In the latest development, police have reportedly traced a doctor who had treated Aftab Poonawala for a deep gash in the hand which needed to be treated with 5 to 6 stitches, in the last week of May.

The matter came to light when the police, reportedly, caught hold of a doctor’s prescription while scouring through Aftab’s house.

Aftab’s narco test

The police, according to reports, will make Aftab Poonawala undergo a narco test owing to his changing and conflicting statements to the investigators.

According to reports, the police believe that Aftab might have shifted to Delhi as part of a pre-meditated plan to execute Shraddha’s murder. The events stand in support of the police suspicion: Shraddha was killed just 3-4 days after the two shifted to Chhatarpur; and only 10 days after the two returned from a vacation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. How he behaved after the murder also points to pre-meditation rather than a crime of passion.

Murder most foul

The heinous murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar at the hands of her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala, has shocked one and all. The fact that the 28-year-old Poonawala strangled her to death and then took extreme steps to cover up his crime — he chopped her body into 36 pieces, storing it in a fridge for over five months and then sneaking out at night, disposing of Shraddha’s body one piece at a time in the Mehrauli forest area — has left everyone across the country speechless over the cold-blooded murder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.