Did Rahul Gandhi visit the White House? If yes, why?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently was on a three-city tour in the US, is said to have visited the White House.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the ex-president of the Congress party met senior US officials, including Don Lu, assistant secretary of state for South Asia in the State Department, apart from academics, tech experts and think tankers during his visit.

“He reportedly also went to the White House. The meetings were kept under wraps for some strange reason. But the Joe Biden administration clearly didn’t shut the door on an opposition leader. Why should it?” read the report.

Earlier this week, the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said that it is “ironical” that while he “shamelessly” continues to criticise India’s democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy. It is a tight slap on the “yuvraj” of the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said.

The White House said Monday that India is a vibrant democracy and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves, as it dismissed concerns about the health of democracy in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US later this month.

“Isn’t it ironical that while Rahul Gandhi shamelessly continues to criticise our democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy? What a tight slap on Yuvraj of the Congress. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi our democracy is safe,” Islam said.

He was reacting to the comments of John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a news conference in Washington. “India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion,” Kirby said.

(With inputs from PTI)

