'Did Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury know Hindi when Pratibha Patil was President?' Smriti Irani hits out at Congress

A showdown took place between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha last week over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark. While the Congress alleges that BJP heckled their president, the saffron party claims that it was Sonia who spoke in a ‘threatening and angry manner’

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

Smriti Irani mentioned the recent controversy in the Parliament when Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment snowballed into a huge political fight which saw Irani taking on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and demanding that she apologise on behalf of her party’s disrespect to the President Droupadi Murmu.

Smriti Irani also said," When NDA chose Droupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate, many people from the Opposition responded in a way that was not acceptable."

"Did Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury know Hindi when Pratibha Patil was the President of India? " asked Smriti Irani.

Further hitting out at Congress, Smriti Irani said that the party would not be sitting in opposition had they stood by the truth.

Lok Sabha had descended into chaos and a verbal duel took place between the two heavyweights with Sonia Gandhi reportedly telling Irani, “Don’t talk to me.”

Meanwhile, praising PM Modi's governance, Smriti Irani said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not discriminate on the basis of religion and believes in equal rights for every citizen of the country.

