Dibrugarh Varsity Ragging: 'Was tortured for months before leaping,' says student

New Delhi: The attempt to suicide by an M-Com student allegedly to escape ragging inside boys hostel of Assam’s Dirbrugarh University has sparked a new row between the Varsity admin and the parents and students.

Even after an FIR, five arrests and 21 rustications have been done in connection to the incident within two days.

The students and their families are alleging that the Varsity administration did not respond timely to the complaint of Anand Sharma, M.Com second year student who attempted suicide to escape ragging on Sunday, November 27.

The allegations

The said complaint was filed on November 17 by Sharma accusing 9 senior students at ‘C’ block of the “Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas” (PNGBCN hostel) for torturing him and others.

However, the Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika told media persons that the university was inquiring into the issue and a disciplinary committee was also formed to investigate the allegations.

Sharma, who survived with multiple fractures and internal injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital. On Monday, he gave a statement from the hospital bed saying the seniors were torturing him and two others for months.

AASU (All Assam Students Union) will do protest for all political issue which are not directly related to students or academic welfare. But rarely seen any steps taken for students safety and security. This boy is Ananda Sharma of Dibrugarh University badly beaten while ragging. pic.twitter.com/6u46uUSlPP — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) November 28, 2022

The victim’s mother Sarita Sharma also made some very serious allegations in her complaint to the police. She alleged that the incident was a result of ragging and torturing her son mentally and physically, attempting to kill him, looting his money, and snatching his mobile phone.

She also accused those responsible for the incident took objectionable photographs by forcing alcohol and marijuana in Anand’s hand as part of a conspiracy to prepare his future defence.

“My son has been saying for the last four months he has been tortured by senior students. Last night, he called me saying I am going to the hostel, and told me they torture me the entire night, till morning. My son fractured his leg and hurt his chest,” she said.

What police did?

The Assam police arrested five people for allegedly ragging juniors. Among the arrested accused are Rahul Chettry, an ex-student, and four other students. The Dibrugarh Police also registered a case under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, wrongfully restraining a person, dacoity, attempt to murder, and unlawful assembly.

Reactions

After the incident and allegations came to light, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the students to “say no to ragging”.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care”.

It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & followup action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2022

Several other political leaders from TMC Assam and others also tweeted to condemn the incident. University authorities, including the anti-ragging task force, has taken note of the incident and initiated an investigation into the events leading up to it.

