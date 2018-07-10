DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY results 2018 likely to be released today; check your grades at dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the results of Plus Two SAY on Tuesday on the official board website. Eligible students who appeared for the exam can check their results on dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

According to an official statement, the DHSE will make the results available from 2 pm on Tuesday.

Here's the steps to check the results, once they are released:

- Go to the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on 'DHSE Plus Two SAY exam results 2018'

- Enter the required details and click on 'submit'

- Take a print out of the results for future reference

The DHSE declared the Plus Two (+2) result 2018 or Class 12th board exam result 2018 on 10 May, and the passing percentage was 83.7. A report in The Indian Express said that 14,375 students got A+ in all subjects while "3,09,065 have qualified for higher studies".

Note: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.