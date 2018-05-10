DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Declared: 83.75% clear Kerala Plus Two exam, Check your score on keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, declared the DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2018 or Class 12 board exam result 2018 today (10 May), according to reports. The results is now available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

According to News18, 83.7 percent students cleared the exam.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as DHSE Kerala, conducted the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination from 7 to 27 March, reported News18. The results will also be available on examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

Here is how students can check their results:

- Log on to official website keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the board button Kerala DHSE results 2018.

- Fill in your registration number to get your result.

The results will include information like hall ticket number, the name of the student, grade points, and the result.

Students can also get their results via SMS by sending the message 'KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER>' to 56263.