The results of the Kerala Plus Two Exam were declared by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, with 87.9 percent students passing the exam.

Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results today at a press conference. A total of 4,46,471 students registered for the Kerala Plus Two Exam this year out of which 3,23,802 students have become eligible for higher education.

The highest pass percentage was of Ernakulam district with 91.11 percent. As many as 136 schools have secured a 100 percent result.

The exams were held between 8 April and 26 April. From 4 pm, students can also check the results online.

Kerala Plus Two students can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option of Kerala Plus Two Results 2021. Click on it

Step 3: Now enter your registration number and date of birth and click enter

Step 4: The Kerala Plus Two Results will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the results.

Along with the aforementioned website, students can also check their results on the following websites:

Students can also visit the Saphalam 2021 and iExaMS-Kerala mobile apps to check their results.

In 2020, 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams. The pass percentage was 85.13 percent. In 2019, Kerala Plus Two exam students had a pass percentage of 84.33 percent while it was 84.75 percent in 2018.

The exams this year were conducted during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.