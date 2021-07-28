live

Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Press conference for result announcement at 3 pm; links to be active after 4 pm

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021: Registered students can check their expected results to be announced soon on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

FP Staff July 28, 2021 14:31:56 IST
Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Press conference for result announcement at 3 pm; links to be active after 4 pm

Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

July 28, 2021 - 14:30 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: Results link to be activated after 4 pm

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm

July 28, 2021 - 14:20 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: Keep these documents ready to check scores

Students will have to mention their roll number or unique id number mentioned on their admit card to check their score. Thus, students need to keep their admit cards ready while checking their scores online.

July 28, 2021 - 14:03 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: Check DHSE +2 result at these 5 websites

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in

July 28, 2021 - 13:52 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two results 2021: How to check via Saphalam app 

  • Go to Play Store on your android phone
  • Search for the Saphalam app and click on install
  • Open the app, enter your mobile number
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth 
  • Result will be available on the screen 
  • Download, take a print out for further reference. 

July 28, 2021 - 13:43 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: How was past years' result?

  • Last year, 85.13% pass percentage was recorded in +2 results while 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
  • In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam and the overall pass percentage was 84.33 percent. 
  • In 2018, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had participated in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 84.75 percent. ​
 
 

July 28, 2021 - 13:35 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: Documents needed to check Kerala Plus Two results 2021

Students are advised to keep handy their Kerala Plus Two registration number to check their results. Once the Kerala +2 result is uploaded on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in - students can visit the website, enter their registration number, date of birth and click on 'Get Result' button to access their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2021.

July 28, 2021 - 13:18 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: When to check result?

The result will be declared by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm in a press conference, while the online link to check the scores marks will go live at 4 pm.

July 28, 2021 - 13:16 (IST)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: Where to check score

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

July 28, 2021 - 12:59 (IST)

Kerala DHSE Class 12 result to be declared at 3 pm

he Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the class 12 or plus two results today at 3 pm.

The wait of students who had appeared for the Kerala 12th Exam 2021 from 8 to 26 April is about to end as Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations is set to release the results today at 3.00 pm. Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates need their registration numbers to access their DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results.

Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted from 8 to 26 April. Even as the examinations were underway, appeals were made to postpone the examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in the State, but the government decided to go ahead with them in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. It also cited practical problems in postponing the examinations since these were held in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep too.

There were special arrangements placed for the coronavirus -positive and quarantined candidates.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

In 2018, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had participated in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.75 percent. In 2019, a total of 3,11,375 students cleared the Kerala 12th board exam and the overall pass percentage was 84.33 percent.

DHSE Kerala, manages the higher secondary, secondary and vocational higher education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.

 

 

Updated Date: July 28, 2021 14:31:23 IST

