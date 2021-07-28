DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021: Registered students can check their expected results to be announced soon on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Auto refresh feeds

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in , dhsekerala.gov.in , prd.kerala.gov.in , kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

The result will be declared by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm in a press conference, while the online link to check the scores marks will go live at 4 pm.

Students are advised to keep handy their Kerala Plus Two registration number to check their results. Once the Kerala +2 result is uploaded on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in - students can visit the website, enter their registration number, date of birth and click on 'Get Result' button to access their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2021.

Students will have to mention their roll number or unique id number mentioned on their admit card to check their score. Thus, students need to keep their admit cards ready while checking their scores online.

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm

he Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the class 12 or plus two results today at 3 pm.

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in , dhsekerala.gov.in , prd.kerala.gov.in , kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

The result will be declared by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm in a press conference, while the online link to check the scores marks will go live at 4 pm.

Students are advised to keep handy their Kerala Plus Two registration number to check their results. Once the Kerala +2 result is uploaded on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in - students can visit the website, enter their registration number, date of birth and click on 'Get Result' button to access their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2021.

Students will have to mention their roll number or unique id number mentioned on their admit card to check their score. Thus, students need to keep their admit cards ready while checking their scores online.

Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm

The wait of students who had appeared for the Kerala 12th Exam 2021 from 8 to 26 April is about to end as Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations is set to release the results today at 3.00 pm. Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates need their registration numbers to access their DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results.

Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted from 8 to 26 April. Even as the examinations were underway, appeals were made to postpone the examinations in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in the State, but the government decided to go ahead with them in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. It also cited practical problems in postponing the examinations since these were held in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep too.

There were special arrangements placed for the coronavirus -positive and quarantined candidates.