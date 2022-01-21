Dholera International Airport awaits cabinet nod: All you need to know about the greenfield airport

The ambitious Dholera International Airport project in Gujarat is yet to take off as the first phase of its construction is still awaiting approval from the Cabinet.

Phase one of the project has also received approval for Rs 636 crore of the total Rs 987 crore from different departments of the Centre, according to Ahmedabad Mirror.

Starting from Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) approval of the site in 2010 to the Centre’s site clearance in 2014, the project is yet to hit the road after seven years.

Here is all you need to know about the Dholera International Airport:

– Dholera International Airport is a greenfield airport project near Navagam in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. A greenfield project is one where the work is generally started from scratch on land that hasn’t been used for construction or infrastructure earlier.

– The airport will be spread across 1,426 hectares and two runways of 4,000 metres and 3,200 metres respectively.

– About 100km from Ahmedabad, Dholera Airport is expected to be an alternative to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

– According to a Business Standard report, the airport would be developed in three phases at a cost of Rs 1,712 crore.

– Dholera International Airport Company Ltd (DIACL) was set up in 2012 by the Gujarat government to develop the airport, which is now a joint venture between AAI with 51 percent stake, Government of Gujarat has 33 percent and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust has 16 per cent stake.

– As per a report by Indian Express in December 2021, chairman of AAI Sanjeev Kumar said that all the approvals required to start the work have come.

“Environment Clearance is already there. Security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs has already been obtained. About 3,000 acres have already been made available by the Government of Gujarat and this land has been given on long term lease to the joint venture company (DIACL),” he said.

– During Phase-1, a 3,200-metre-long runway will be built for type 4E aircrafts, in the Phase-2, the same runway would be extended to 3,800 metres. And in Phase-3, the second runway will be built.

– With both the runways operating parallelly, the airport can expect 100 million passengers per year, the AAI chairman said.

– The airport was earlier expected to start operations by December 2023, however, with the delays the first phase should be completed by 2025.

With inputs from agencies

